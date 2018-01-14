Rangers to complete loan deal for Russell Martin - reports

Have your say

Rangers are set to complete a loan deal for defender Russell Martin, according to the Sunday Mail.

Russell Martin has been frozen out at Norwich City. Picture: SNS

The Scottish international with join the Ladbrokes Premiership side for the remainder of the season after falling out of favour with Norwich City.

The 32-year-old is still club captain at Carrow Road but has not played since a 4-0 defeat to Millwall in August.

Graeme Murty is keen to add more strength to his centre-back corps, while summer signing Bruno Alves has been linked with a move away from Ibrox in the January window.

Martin has been capped 29 times by Scotland. The English-born centre-back qualifies to play for the national side through his Scottish father.

