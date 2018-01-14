Rangers to complete loan deal for Russell Martin - reports

Rangers are set to complete a loan deal for defender Russell Martin, according to the Sunday Mail.
The Scottish international with join the Ladbrokes Premiership side for the remainder of the season after falling out of favour with Norwich City.
The 32-year-old is still club captain at Carrow Road but has not played since a 4-0 defeat to Millwall in August.
Graeme Murty is keen to add more strength to his centre-back corps, while summer signing Bruno Alves has been linked with a move away from Ibrox in the January window.
Martin has been capped 29 times by Scotland. The English-born centre-back qualifies to play for the national side through his Scottish father.
