Rangers to appeal Ryan Kent ban for lashing out at Scott Brown

Rangers are going to appeal Ryan Kent’s red card for striking Scott Brown during Sunday’s Old Firm encounter, according to the Scottish Sun.

Ryan Kent, left, strikes out at Celtic captain Scott Brown. Picture: SNS

The two clashed at the halfway line shortly after James Forrest had netted the winning goal for Celtic.

Brown hit the deck after Kent struck him in the face, though the incident was missed by the match officials.

Kent was offered a two-game ban on Monday, but Rangers have decided to fight the suspension.

It means the winger will be free to face Hearts on Wednesday evening with the appeal not set to be judged until Thursday.