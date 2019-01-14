Rangers: The market value of all 28 players in Steven Gerrard’s £41m squad
Rangers go into the second half of the season in a strong position. They won the most recent Old Firm clash and are well placed within the Scottish Premiership.
Plus, in Jermain Defoe and Steven Davis, they have been boosted by the addition of players with an abundance of Premier League experience. Both have also increased the value of Steven Gerrard’s squad to beyond £41m. Using the website Transfermarkt we break down the individual market value of each player (all values are GBP).