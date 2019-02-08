Rangers: The incredible stat which highlights Jermain Defoe’s goalscoring ability

Jermain Defoe is on course to hit the 20-goal mark for Rangers in the league if he continues his scoring rate.

Jermain Defoe has hit the ground running with Rangers. Picture: SNS/Ross MacDonald

The Englishman sealed the Ibrox side’s win at Aberdeen on Wednesday with an excellent stoppage time goal.

The finish took Defoe onto three goals since moving to Govan on an 18-month loan deal from Bournemouth. He had scored on his debut in a 2-1 defeat to Kilmarnock before netting from the penalty spot against St Mirren.

In the Scottish Premiership the 36-year-old is currently averaging 1.31 goals per 90 minutes played.

Defoe has featured for just 206 minutes in the league but could be set for an extended run in the team.

Rangers have appealed the red card picked up by Alfredo Morelos in the win over Aberdeen but if it is rejected he will miss the next two games, albeit one is in the cup against Kilmarnock.

If Defoe was to keep such a rate up for the remainder of the season, playing every game, he would remarkably reach the 20-goal mark despite only arriving in January.

He is averaging just under four shots a game with 55.5 per cent hitting the target. The England international also provided an assist for Ryan Kent in the 4-0 win over St Mirren.

Comparing him to Alfredo Morelos, the Colombian is averaging 0.72 goals per 90 minutes.