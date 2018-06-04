Rangers target Dominic Solanke ‘intrigued’ by Steven Gerrard hire

Dominic Solanke has admitted to being “intrigued” by Rangers hiring Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard as their manager.

Dominic Solanke is a number one target for Rangers

The young Anfield striker could be available on a loan this summer after starting just six games last season for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Rangers are eager to bring the 20-year-old to Ibrox for next season and, according to the Scottish Sun, Solanke would be open to the possibility of playing under Gerrard.

He said: “Gerrard’s a legend. He has done so much for Liverpool and for football.

“I’m happy he has got the Rangers job and it will be good for him. I’m intrigued to see how he’s going to do.

“Everyone knows how much of a big club Liverpool is. I’ve enjoyed my first season.

“It’s gone in quickly and we have such a good bunch of boys. The front three are phenomenal with the stats they have got this season.

“We are so lucky to have them and for me to watch them every week and learn from them definitely helps my game.”

