Rangers sweat over Scott Arfield fitness ahead of Osijek trip

Steven Gerrard admits Scott Arfield is a major injury doubt for Rangers as he plots their next Europa League mission.

Rangers travel to Croatia next Thursday to face Osijek but Gerrard has confirmed the Light Blues may need to fly out without former Burnley man Arfield.

Injury doubt: Scott Arfield. Picture: SNS Group

The 29-year-old did not join his team-mates for Tuesday’s trip to Macedonia as they overcame opening qualifying opponents FK Shkupi with a 2-0 aggregate victory.

Arfield suffered a knee injury during the first-leg win at Ibrox and is struggling to shake the knock off as next week’s clash looms.

Gerrard is not giving up hope that the Canada international will recover in time to face Osijek but admits Arfield is facing a race against time.

He told RangersTV: “I will speak to the doctor today but as of yesterday Scott Arfield is improving slowly and we are not sure whether he will be available next week to play Osijek.

“We will have to play that one by ear and see if he improves in the coming days.”

However, Gerrard had better news to report as he confirmed Declan John could rejoin his squad after a back injury cost the Welshman a place on the flight to Skopje in midweek.

And he also revealed that the injured trio of Lee Wallace, Graham Dorrans and Jordan Rossiter are making progress in their recoveries.

“Declan John is back in full training,” said the former Liverpool and England skipper. “He trained yesterday and had no issues with his back problem which he had.

“Besides that everyone is fine, Lee Wallace has done a bit of pitch-based stuff and Graham Dorrans is pushing each day to improve his fitness levels. Jordan Rossiter will still be a little while just yet.”

