Rangers suspend Kenny Miller and Lee Wallace over ‘team-related incident’

Rangers pair Lee Wallace and Kenny Miller have been suspended pending an investigation into a “team-related incident”, the club have announced.

The pair were called to a disciplinary meeting at Ibrox on Tuesday morning amid claims they undermined manager Graeme Murty during a heated post-match analysis of Sunday’s William Hill Scottish Cup semi-final.

A statement on the club’s official Twitter account read: “Rangers can confirm two players, Lee Wallace and Kenny Miller, have this morning been suspended pending investigation into a team related incident.

“The club will make no further comment until this investigation has been completed.”

Neither player featured in the game. Miller, 38, is in the final weeks of his contract and was an unused substitute while club captain Wallace was not in the squad.

The left-back, who has a year left on his deal, has not played since September but has been closing in on a comeback following groin surgery.

There were more signs of internal strife at Hampden with both Andy Halliday and Daniel Candeias reacting angrily after being substituted, before Alfredo Morelos and Greg Docherty were seen shouting at each other as they left the pitch.

Murty only has a deal as Rangers boss until the summer and was given little reassurance he would be kept on in a statement to fans by chairman Dave King last week.