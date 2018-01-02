Rangers successfully negotiate early return of Andy Halliday

Andy Halliday will return to Rangers in the coming days after the club successfully negotiated his early release from a season-long loan deal, according to the Scottish Sun.

The midfielder was shipped out to Azerbaijani side Gabala in the summer after previous boss Pedro Caixinha made it clear that the player would not feature in his first-team plans.

It is believed the 26-year-old did not have a recall clause in his loan contract, but Rangers were able to reach a deal with Gabala which would allow Halliday to come home six months early.

He’ll return to Glasgow in time to get reacquainted with his team-mates before they all fly out to Florida for the team’s winter break.

The news will come as a relief to manager Graeme Murty, who has witnessed his midfield corps become plagued by injury problems in recent weeks.

