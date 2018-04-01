Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos opens up on transfer offers from China

Alfredo Morelos has spoken for the first time about the big money transfer offers that came for him from China.

Alfredo Morelos was the subject of transfer speculation in January. Picture: SNS

It was reported that Beijing Renhe offered up to £11 million for the striker, but Rangers rejected all bids.

However, Morelos has revealed the club that did the bidding was actually Guangzhou Evergrande.

He said: “At the beginning of the year a Chinese team - Guangzhou Evergrande - made an offer for me, but Rangers rejected it.

“The issue is already closed. The media here have speculated a lot after that, but everything was calm with me.

“I didn’t talk to the chairman, I had a short conversation with the manager and the sports director, but it was about my performance.

“All options for China are closed for now. I am focused on doing things well and continue to grow as a player and human being.”

And Morelos insists he would love to play in English football one day after progressing in Scotland and remains convinced he will soon get an international call-up.

He said: “I like the English Premier League very much.

“Scotland’s football is very close to the Premier League, even our league has a very similar name to it.

“I know clubs from all over England will be watching me and that encourages me to do well.

“Since the day I arrived at Rangers I have felt happy and I recently extended my contract until 2021. Playing every week has helped me enormously.

“I’m doing a good job at Rangers and I have the backing of the coaching staff.

“I’m ready for the call from Colombia. I have a positive mentality, if they call me it’s fine and if not, my opportunity will come.

“I have played for Colombia at all levels up to the senior team. I am sure they follow all Colombians in Europe.

“I have not had any communication with them, but I think they have been watching me.

“But for now, my priority is to score goals for Rangers.”

