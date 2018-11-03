Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is hit by coin against St Mirren

Steven Gerrard has called for life bans for fans caught throwing objects after Alfredo Morelos appeared to be hit by a coin during Rangers’ 2-0 win at St Mirren. The striker was struck in the midriff as he celebrated the Ibrox side’s second goal, only days after Hibs manager Neil Lennon was struck by a coin in the Edinburgh derby.

The Rangers manager said: “At any stadium in the world, we don’t want to see things getting thrown on to the pitch. And I say that to all my rivals out there as well. It’s not right to throw things from the crowd. It’s not acceptable in any sport.

“Is it going to have to take someone’s eye to come out or someone to be badly hurt from an object for us to make it stop? These people shouldn’t be at a football match. You just ban them forever. It’s that simple. Then it will stop. If it gets ignored then it will go on and on.”

Gerrard also offered a scathing assessment of referee Willie Collum, using the word “embarrassing” to describe his decision to show a second yellow card to Daniel Candeias in the aftermath of the Morelos goal. The Portuguese winger, booked earlier for jumping into the crowd to celebrate his own 80th minute opener, was seen blowing kisses and exchanging words with St Mirren’s Craig Samson and Anton Ferdinand in the closing seconds.

An angry Ferdinand – who was also booked – reacted by clamping his arm round Candeias before giving him a sly jab on the chin. The Rangers winger appeared to do nothing. Gerrard, who viewed video of the clash in the St Mirren press room during his post-match briefing, said: “So Daniel gets a yellow card for that! Come on, lads. Be serious. What does he get a yellow card for? The second yellow card is embarrassing. It’s embarrassing. There is your evidence, that’s what you’re dealing with.”