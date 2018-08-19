Rangers star wants artificial pitches ‘gone’ after Jamie Murphy injury

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor has called for artificial surfaces to be banned after an injury to his team-mate.

Allan McGregor in action for Rangers. Picture: SNS/Rob Casey

Jamie Murphy had to be stretched off just 13 minutes into the Light Blues’ Betfred Cup last 16 tie with Kilmarnock after going down under the attentions of ex-Ibrox defender Kirk Broadfoot.

If Rangers’ worst fears are realised, it could mean a lengthy spell on the sidelines for the Scottish international.

McGregor, a spectator for the game as Wes Foderingham was granted his first start of the season in goal, was unequivocal in what he believed was to blame for Murphy’s injury.

He tweeted “Get these pitches gone!!!!!!” shortly after his team-mate left the field, clearly in distress.

Artificial pitches have been a contentious issue in Scottish football for a number of years now.

There are now three such surfaces in the top flight after newly promoted Livingston joined Hamilton Accies and Kilmarnock by installing one.