Rangers star Ross McCrorie ‘the best in the league at what he does’

Ross McCrorie is the best midfielder in the league at “putting out fires” by disrupting the opposition and giving Rangers a platform to play from, according to team-mate Scott Arfield.

Ross McCrorie with Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd. Picture: SNS

The 20-year-old played at the base of the midfield in Rangers’ 4-3-3 as Steven Gerrard’s side drew 0-0 with Kilmarnock in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.

McCrorie was unlucky not to be named as man of the match for his performance at Rugby Park, with the honour going instead to Killie’s on loan Celtic midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu.

He was made to settle instead for plaudits from both his club-mate and his manager, who described McCrorie’s second-half performance as “impeccable”.

Arfield added: “He’s been terrific. For me, I don’t think there is anyone better in the league for what he gives to the team.

“He’s about putting out fires, getting the ball back and giving it to different players. For me, he is the best in the league at it.

“He is the sort of player who puts his body in there, even in training. He never wants to miss a minute.”