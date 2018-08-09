Rangers star Josh Windass in talks over move away from Ibrox - reports

Josh Windass is in talks with Wigan Athletic over a move to the English Championship side, according to Sky Sports.

Josh Windass is nearing the Ibrox exit door. Picture: SNS

Rangers have reportedly accepted an offer in the £2.5million range for the 24-year-old.

Windass will now discuss personal terms with Wigan as the Greater Manchester side look to get the deal over the line before the English transfer window closes.

The player has featured in all five of new manager Steven Gerrard’s matches to date, but with an influx of new signings this summer the attacker has regularly been linked with a move back down south.

Windass has spent over two years at Ibrox after joining from Accrington Stanley in the summer of 2016.

Following a quiet first season, he netted 18 goals in all competitions last term under the stewardship of first Pedro Caixinha and then Graeme Murty.