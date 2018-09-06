Rangers star appears in Nike’s ‘Believe in Something’ ad with Colin Kaepernick

Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield has a surprise cameo of sorts in Nike’s new “Believe in Something” advert, alongside American football quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The ad campaign is largely a 30th anniversary celebration of the sports firm’s famous “Just Do It” slogan, and features Kaepernick with the caption: “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

The clip features Alphonso Davies, a former refugee born in Ghana to Liberian parents, who became the youngest ever footballer to play and score for the Canada national team.

In the advert, Davies is shown celebrating his goal with his team mates, including Arfield.

The Rangers midfielder, who joined this summer after leaving Burnley, qualifies for Canada through his Toronto-born father.

Nike’s ad slogan is a nod to the 30-year-old Kaepernick, who has taken a much-publicised stance against racial injustice since he began kneeling, rather than standing, during the national anthem ahead of NFL games.

Arfield can be seen celebrating Alphonso Davies' goal for Canada in the advert. Picture: Contributed

Now a free agent, Kaepernick filed a grievance in November last year against the NFL and its owners, accusing them of collusion by not hiring him.

Nike’s North American vice-president for brand markering Gino Fisanotti told ESPN: “We believe Colin is one of the most inspirational athletes of this generation, who has leveraged the power of sport to help move the world forward.”