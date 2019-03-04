Rangers star Andy Halliday hails ‘nut job’ Alfredo Morelos

Andy Halliday paid tribute to Rangers ace Alfredo Morelos despite branding him a “nut job”.

Andy Halliday has hailed team-mate Alfredo Morelos. Picture: SNS/Alan Harvey

The Ibrox left-back has been left purring at the striker’s performances this season - the Colombian hit 28 goals in all competitions for Steven Gerrard’s men.

Morelos had a surprisingly quiet afternoon at Pittodrie on Sunday as the Aberdeen and Rangers drew 1-1 in the Scottish Cup quarter-final, albeit he was cautioned for diving.

For the most part he has been the team’s talisman and Halliday has recognised the qualities he brings to the side, aside from his goals.

He told Rangers TV: “Alfredo’s in there for his performances this season – it’s as simple as that. I’ve played with top strikers but I don’t think anyone that I’ve played with has been on the form that Alfredo has been in this year.

“I think he’s been the best player in the league hands down. He’s scored a lot of league goals but again I think his performances in Europe were exceptional. It’s not easy to lead the line himself but it’s a lot more difficult in Europe against higher class opposition.

“For somebody his size, he just continues to bully defenders. Nut job, there is a few nut jobs in my team actually! But Alfredo, he’s a good lad and he’s in.”

Halliday was picking the best XI he has played with and Morelos was one of eight current or former players.

Also included were Allan McGregor, James Tavernier, Lee Wallace, Barry Ferguson, Kevin Thomson, Kenny Miller and Kris Boyd. Jonathan Woodgate, Ben Gibson and Kieran Dyer made up the rest of the team.