Rangers star Alfredo Morelos is the ‘best striker in Scotland’

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is the best striker in the country, according to Scotland assistant James McFadden.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos. Picture: SNS

The Colombian took his tally to 17 goals for the season on Sunday as he netted the winner in his side’s 2-1 victory at Tynecastle.

That pushed him two ahead of Hearts attacker Steven Naismith and Odsonne Edouard of Celtic, though the latter has a slightly better minutes-per-goal ratio.

Though the player has had his disciplinary issues, receiving two red cards the season (though one was overturned on appeal) and missing his side’s Betfred Cup semi-final defeat to Aberdeen after accuring too many yellows in the competition, McFadden feels there is no one better in his position at the moment.

Asked on Sportscene whether he thought he was the best striker in the country, McFadden said: “I think on form you would have to say yes.

“He is a goal scorer. He misses a lot of chances, but he’s always there to take them. When he misses them his head doesn’t go down, he continues to get in the areas.

“The ball always seems to fall to him, it’s a good thing as a striker.

“We know he has his disciplinary problems, but you’ve got to be on the edge.

“I think at times sometimes as a striker it’s better to be lucky than good because he seems to find himself in those areas and he continues to keep going there.

“He will get many more goals I am sure.”