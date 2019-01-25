Rangers sign former Liverpool goalkeeper on 18-month deal

Have your say

Rangers have signed former Liverpool goalkeeper Andy Firth on an 18-month deal.

READ MORE - Steven Gerrard ready to drop Rangers players after Kilmarnock loss

Andy Firth during a Liverpool U21 match against Chelsea in 2015. Picture: Getty

Boss Steven Gerrard knows the 22-year-old from his Anfield days and has agreed to pay an undisclosed fee to land him from Vanarama National League outfit Barrow.

Gers have allowed third-choice keeper Robbie McCrorie to join Morton along with young striker Andrew Dallas, while Jak Alnwick is set to extend his loan stint at Scunthorpe until the end of the season.

Firth will now look to compete with Wes Foderingham to act as back-up to Light Blues number one Allan McGregor.

“I’m delighted to join a club of this stature,” Firth told RangersTV. “It really is a dream come true.

“I had the experience of being a kid at Liverpool being round the reserves but to join a club that is definitely as big as Liverpool and be in the first team is a massive thing for me.”