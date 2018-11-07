Rangers set to spend over £1m on new Ibrox pitch

Rangers have revealed they are looking to install a new hybrid pitch at Ibrox.
Ladbrokes Premiership rivals Celtic and Hearts have both switched to the surface in recent years.
Celtic spent around £1 million on their new turf and Rangers are now intent on following suit.
A statement in the club’s annual report said: “Three pitches have been fully renovated, with one having a hybrid surface installed.
“The intention is to also upgrade the Ibrox surface to hybrid in the next close-season.”