Rangers seek investment to give Steven Gerrard transfer kitty - reports

Rangers are seeking fresh investment in order to secure Steven Gerrard as their next manager, according to reports.

READ MORE - Steven Gerrard is not a gamble for Rangers, says Neil Lennon’s agent

Steven Gerrard is the odds-on favourite to become the next manager of Rangers. Picture: PA

The Light Blues have held “positive talks” with the Liverpool legend about replacing Graeme Murty, who left the role as manager at the beginning of this week.

The 37-year-old wants assurances on the money he will be given to spend on players. The Daily Mail are reporting that chairman Dave King has already met with investors in order to provide additional funds.

It is also being claimed in the Daily Record that Rangers are seeking to hire two non-executive directors to replace Paul Murray and Barry Scott.

It was announced yesterday that the pair had resigned from the club’s board with immediate effect. Rather than bring in directors to fill the role of Murray, who was involved in the day-to-day running, King is instead seeking someone who will help with long-term development.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Rangers seek investment | Gerrard ‘bigger than Rodgers’ | Edouard to replace Dembele?