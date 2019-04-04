Rangers’ Ryan Kent loses appeal against two-match ban

Have your say

Ryan Kent has lost his appeal against the two-man ban given for striking Scott Brown during Sunday’s Old Firm match.

Ryan Kent lashed out at Scott Brown following Celtic's winning goal on Sunday

Shortly after James Forrest netted the winning goal for Celtic, Kent hit out at Brown as the two confronted each other near the halfway line.

The Rangers winger was cited by the compliance officer on Monday but the club decided to appeal the suspension, freeing him up to play in Wednesday night’s win over Hearts.

The SFA’s independent disciplinary panel has found that the Liverpool loanee was guilty of violent conduct.

He will now miss Rangers’ next two games, which will be Sunday’s trip to Motherwell and the first fixture after the split.