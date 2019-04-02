Rangers’ Ryan Kent hit with violent conduct charge after Old Firm bust-up with Celtic’s Scott Brown

Rangers winger Ryan Kent has been charged by the Scottish FA with violent conduct after lashing out at Celtic captain Scott Brown during Sunday’s Old Firm clash.

Kent appeared to strike Brown, knocking him to the ground, as he went to retrieve the ball from the Hoops skipper after James Forrest scored a late winner for Celtic.

Ryan Kent clashes with Scott Brown during the Old Firm match. Picture: SNS Group

The on-loan Liverpool attacker has been offered a two-match ban, with a fast-track hearing set for Thursday April 4.

Kent is accused of breaching Disciplinary Rule 200: “Where any one of the sending off offences of (A1) serious foul play, (A2) violent conduct, and (A3) spitting at an opponent or other person is committed by a player at a match, but that sending off offence was not seen by any of the match officials at the time that it was committed the mandatory suspension for that sending off offence as provided for in Annex C of the Judicial Panel Protocol shall be applied to the player.”

Referee Bobby Madden missed the incident, and Kent escaped punishment during the match. However, he could now miss two matches if found guilty by a judicial panel.

His Ibrox team-mates Andy Halliday and Alfredo Morelos were sent off as Rangers lost the match 2-1.