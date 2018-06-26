Rangers’ Ryan Jack: Motherwell’s Cedric Kipre ‘tried to hurt me’

A furious Ryan Jack has pointed the finger at Cedric Kipre and accused the Motherwell defender of deliberately trying to injure him in a match six months ago.

The Rangers midfielder has been sidelined since coming off worse in a challenge with the Ivorian centre half in a Scottish Premiership match in late December, and has had to travel to the US for surgery.

A stricken Ryan Jack receives treatment on the Ibrox turf after the challenge. Picture: SNS Group

Jack said today he was convinced Kipre had intentionally tried to crock him in the match at Ibrox.

“I’ve watched it back and it’s not nice,” Jack said. “It’s never nice to watch back and see yourself get injured.

“It was a shocking tackle. Kipre waited until I got the ball, and then he knew he had a chance to hurt me and he did.

“I knew straight away I was injured. I knew it was bad, but obviously I didn’t know the extent until I had the scans.

“I’ve worked hard to get back now and hopefully I can keep that going. It’s behind me now, I just want to go forward.”

Jack’s manager at the time, Graeme Murty, absolved Kipre of any blame, insisting there had been “no intent” in the challenge - comments which angered Rangers fans who felt it had been a “shocking” challenge.

Speaking after the match, the former Gers manager said: “I think Ryan slides in to make a pass and the guy goes to block it, I didn’t think he actually stamped and pushed down.

“I didn’t feel he put any pressure through the challenge. It was a coming together that is a nasty one and it is sore but in regard of intent I am not sure there was any there.”

But Jack insists he hasn’t changed his mind, stating: “If I got asked at the time it would have been the same, I thought it was a shocking tackle.”

Alluding to Murty’s take on the flashpoint, Jack added: “If you sat down ten people, maybe five would say it was a shocking tackle, and five would say it wasn’t too bad.”

