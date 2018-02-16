Rangers reject fourth bid for Alfredo Morelos - reports

Rangers have rejected a fourth offer from Beijing Renhe for striker Alfredo Morelos, according to the Scottish Sun.

Alfredo Morelos was the subject of three bids in January. Picture: SNS

The Chinese Super League club made three bids for the player in the January transfer window, all of which were thrown out by the Ibrox side.

It was thought Renhe had switched their attentions elsewhere, though they’ve now returned with another offer, thought to be worth around £9million.

Once more it has been declined by the Rangers hierarchy, who are desperate to hold on to the player until the summer at the very least as they bid to challenge Aberdeen for second place and eye a return to Hampden in the Scottish Cup.

A couple of unnamed South American sides are also reported to have contacted the club over their top goalscorer.

Renhe have until the end of February to land the Colombian as the Chinese transfer window remains open.

