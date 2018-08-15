Rangers reject £3.75m Bordeaux bid for Alfredo Morelos

Rangers have rejected a bid of £3.75 million from Bordeaux for striker Alfredo Morelos, it emerged last night. The Ibrox club are determined to hold onto their top marksman and have told the French Ligue 1 side the Colombian is not for sale.

Morelos was the subject of an 8 million euros (£7.15m) bid from Chinese outfit Beijing Renhe in January and, having knocked back that offer, Rangers chiefs are in no mood to cash in for a lesser fee.

The 22-year-old, who cost £1m when he arrived from HJK Helsinki last summer, has started the new campaign in impressive form with three goals already.