Rangers refuse to allow Bruno Alves return to Portugal - reports

Rangers have blocked a potential move for veteran centre-back Bruno Alves to return to Portugal, according to the Daily Record.

Bruno Alves has a year left on his Rangers contract. Picture: SNS

The veteran centre-back is wanted by Vitória de Guimarães, who are seeking to bring the defender back to the Primeira Liga for the first time since his €22 million move from Porto to Zenit St Petersburg.

However, the mid-table side have been priced out of any transfer after Rangers refused to help fund the deal.

It is being reported that Vitória would need the Ibrox side to cut a deal with the 36-year-old in order to release him early from his contract, while still covering some of his estimated £28,000-a-week wage packet.

Otherwise, José Peseiro’s side would be unable to afford a transfer fee to make the deal happen.

Alves spent some time on loan as a youngster at the northern Portuguese side in the early noughties.

