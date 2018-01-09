Rangers recruit two former players to youth coaching staff

Former Rangers players Kevin Thomson and Gregory Vignal have rejoined the Ibrox club as part of the youth coaching staff.

Kevin Thomson spent three-and-a-half seasons with Rangers. Picture: Robert Perry

Both will take up roles in the Intermediate Academy, which looks after the youngsters from under-13 to under-15.

The duo are joined by Stuart Taylor, ex-Aston Villa and Wolves coach, who will assist with the Development Squad while Graeme Murty is in charge of the first-team.

Thomson, who is also a columnist for The Scotsman, spent three-and-a-half seasons with Rangers beginning in January 2006. He was a member of the squad which reached the Uefa Cup final in 2008.

Vignal, meanwhile, spent a campaign on loan at Ibrox from English Premier League giants Liverpool in 2004-05.

Rangers head of academy Craig Mulholland said: “I am delighted to welcome Stuart, Kevin and Gregory to the academy.

“Kevin and Gregory are well known faces to the supporters and provides us with more ex-Rangers players within the academy which will benefit our young players.

“Kevin is a UEFA ‘A’ licenced coach who has shown a commitment to the development of young people through his own grassroots Academy in Edinburgh.

“To see a top pro want to develop his coaching skills in this way, and be prepared to do the apprenticeship in coaching in the same way as he did as a player and be the best he can be, is what attracted us to Kevin. His enthusiasm for football is infectious.

“Gregory demonstrates the same qualities. He is moving from France for a role which is initially only three sessions per week and a game at the weekend. This demonstrates real commitment from him and a massive desire to work at Rangers.

“He is also an ‘A’ Licenced coach and, as well as extensive knowledge from his playing days with Rangers, and of course Liverpool and Fulham in the EPL.

“Stuart Taylor is someone we have been watching for some time and we interviewed him as part of an extensive recruitment process 18 months ago when we appointed Graeme Murty. We have been tracking his career since then.”

