Rangers reach agreement with Roma to sign striker Umar Sadiq

Rangers have reached an agreement with Roma to sign striker Umar Sadiq, according to the Herald.

Umar Sadiq in action for Torino during a loan spell last season. Picture: Getty

The Ibrox side will take the 21-year-old on loan for the duration of the 2018/19 campaign.

They will have to wait for a work permit to be granted before the deal can be completed. The Nigerian hasn’t played enough for his country in the past two years to qualify for one automatically.

Rangers remain confident that the transfer will be pushed through.

This would represent the club’s eighth signing since the Steven Gerrard era began.

Sadiq netted five times in 13 games (only six from the starting XI) in a loan spell at NAC Breda in the second half of last season.

