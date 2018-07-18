Rangers poke fun at themselves on Twitter after European tie

Rangers have made light of last year’s European exit to Luxembourg minnows Progres Niederkorn after avoiding similar embarrassment on Tuesday evening.

Steven Gerrard’s side held on to their two-goal advantage from the first leg to advance to the next round after a 0-0 draw with Macedonian side Shkupi.

It wasn’t the most convincing of displays, though it was a far cry from their 2017/18 European campaign, which ended abruptly when Progres came back from a 1-0 first leg deficit to knock Pedro Caixinha’s men out of Europe at the first hurdle.

Having booked their place in the second round of Europa League qualifying, where they’ll likely meet Moldovan outfit Petrocub or Osijek of Croatia, it now seems the Light Blues are able to laugh about their previous shortcomings.

Highlighting an interview with Connor Goldson, they slipped in a none-too-subtle pun.

Rangers were able to advance past Shkupi in Europa League qualifying. Picture: SNS

It read: “’It was good, it was professional and I thought we did the job we needed to do.’ Connor Goldson speaks after the Gers progres in the #europaleague.”

