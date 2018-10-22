Rangers opponents Spartak Moscow sack manager before Ibrox trip

Rangers’ Europa League opponents Spartak Moscow have fired coach Massimo Carrera after a disappointing start to the season.

This is the second time in three group stages matches that the Ibrox side’s opponents have binned their manager prior to travelling to Glasgow.

In his first season, Carrera, a former Juventus assistant coach, took Spartak to its first Russian title in 16 years, but has he struggled to build on that achievement. Spartak finished third last season and lost in Champions League qualifying this year.

The club says “the results and play of the team this season have shown there is no tendency toward improvement.”

Spartak is sixth in the Russian league, one point off second place but seven points behind leader Zenit St. Petersburg.