Rangers ‘one of several clubs linked with World Cup star’

Rangers are one of a number of clubs reportedly tracking Iranian defender Milad Mohammadi, according to reports.

The left back - who memorably attempted and aborted a somersault throw-in during his country’s 1-0 loss to World Cup Group B rivals Spain - is currently with Russian Premier League outfit Akhmat Grozny, where he has made 52 appearances since joining from Rah Ahan Tehran in 2016.

Milad Mohammadi tries to shackle Bernardo Silva during Iran's Group B meeting with Portugal last month. Picture: Getty Images

• READ MORE - Steven Gerrard hints at further Rangers signings

The 24-year-old’s performances for club and country have attracted the attention of a series of teams, including Huddersfield Town, Stoke City and PSV Eindhoven.

Rangers are understood to be in the market for a left back, with Lee Wallace’s future at Ibrox very much up in the air, and Mohammadi is entering the final year of his contract with the Chechen club.

PSV are hoping Mohammadi will follow compatriots Reza Ghoochannejhad and Alireza Jahanbaksh in plying his trade in the Dutch Eredivisie while Huddersfield and Stoke are eager to bolster their squads ahead of the upcoming season.

Akhmat Grozny reportedly value the player at around £3 million but the clubs chasing the defender are hopeful of getting him for a cheaper price given his contract situation.

The Gers have brought in nine signings this summer, with Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic the only defenders among the new arrivals. However, the Ibrox side have been credited with an interest in Millwall centre back Jake Cooper.

Veteran Portuguese defender Bruno Alves has had his contract with Rangers terminated and is on his way back to Italy to join Parma. The 36-year-old was with Cagliari in Serie A prior to his move to Scotland but will not see out the remaining 12 months of his deal following talks with the Light Blues hierarchy.