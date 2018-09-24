Rangers’ odds of winning Scottish Premiership slashed after Celtic lose

Celtic’s 2-1 loss to Kilmarnock on Sunday provided Rangers with the chance to leapfrog their Old Firm rivals when they crushed St Johnstone 5-1, but it also shortened the odds on the Ibrox side winning the Scottish Premiership.

The Hoops currently lie sixth in the Scottish top flight, with ten points from their opening six games - their worst start to a season for 20 years, despite winning back-to-back trebles in the past two campaigns.

And while Brendan Rodgers’ side are still hot favourites to retain the title - they are around 1/4 with most bookmakers - the odds have lengthened, with the Parkhead side priced at 1/10 at the start of the season.

• READ MORE - Rangers 5 - 1 St Johnstone: Gerrard’s side click into gear

• READ MORE - Steven Gerrard stays grounded as Rangers move ahead of Celtic

• READ MORE - What Spanish newspapers said about Rangers’ performance against Villarreal

Current league leaders Hearts are on 25/1 to win a surprise title and become the first non-Old Firm team to win the league since Aberdeen in the 19845/85 season.

But Rangers have been backed from 5/1 to 3/1 in some places, with Steven Gerrard’s side up to second on 11 points ahead of Hibs and Livingston.

The Gers have lost just once this season, to Celtic, but if their rivals’ form continues to stutter, their odds on ending the Hoops’ dominance could shorten even further.