Rangers not interested in bringing former favourite back to Ibrox - reports

Have your say

Rangers are not looking to bring former midfielder Steven Davis back to the club, according to the Scottish Sun.

READ MORE - Rangers looking to add four more players to Ibrox squad - reports

Southampton midfielder Steven Davis was reportedly a target of Rangers. Picture: Getty

It was reported on Thursday afternoon that Steven Gerrard was mulling over an approach to Southampton for the 33-year-old.

Davis starred for Rangers during a four-and-a-half-year spell between January 2008 and the summer of 2012, helping the club to win eight major trophies and reach the final of the Uefa Cup.

Still a regular in Southampton’s side in the first half of last season, his capture would represent something of a coup despite his advancing years.

However, a club insider told the Sun that reports of a potential bid were wide of the mark.

The Northern Irishman still has one year left on his deal at St Mary’s.

READ MORE - Punters backing Rangers to win title in Steven Gerrard’s first season