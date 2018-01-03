Rangers new boy Sean Goss says he has a ‘nasty side’

New Rangers signing Sean Goss has told the club’s supporters that he has a “nasty” side to his game amid other attributes.

The Queens Park Ranagers midfielder has joined the Ibrox side on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The German-born 22-year-old moved to the Sky Bet Championship side from Manchester United last January, but has only made six appearances.

As a consequence, few Rangers fans will have seen Goss in action but he told the club’s official website what to expect.

He said: “I’m a defensive midfielder who likes to get on the ball from the back four and spread passes around. I also like to think I have goals in my game, so I will be trying to get forward as much as I can as well.

“I’d like to start the play from the defence, get on the ball as much as I can and dictate the play. I also have that nasty side to me as well and will get stuck in.”

Goss lived with Rangers midfielder Jordan Thompson when both were at Old Trafford and said: “I have spoken to him quite a bit and he couldn’t say enough about the club.”

However, he insists he needed little persuading in moving to Glasgow. “Rangers is a massive football club with a massive fanbase as well and being out there seeing the stadium was unbelievable,” said Goss.

“So for me it was a no-brainer and I couldn’t wait to get here.

“I know it is a tough league and there is a lot expected of the Rangers players. That is why I’m here. I want to challenge myself at a big club and I can’t wait to get going.

“It’s been frustrating for me personally, the last year or so with game time, but I’m hoping to come here and do well for this club.”

Goss, who joined United from Exeter in 2012, will link up with his new team-mates for the trip to the United States on Friday where Rangers will play in the Florida Cup.

He said: “I can’t wait and I think that will be a great thing for me to meet all the boys. Obviously there are a couple of games over there as well, so I would like to impress in them.

“I’m really looking forward to living here too. I’ve heard it’s a lively city and I look forward to settling in.”

Rangers hope to have midfielder Andy Halliday back from his loan spell at Gabala in time for the trip to Florida. There is still some paperwork to be completed which would formalise the end of the loan deal with the Azerbaijan club.

The Ibrox club also hope Jimmy Nicholl will have completed his move to the Govan side as assistant manager in time to join the squad in the States. Nicholl, 61, a former Rangers defender, is currently Paul Hartley’s No 2 at Falkirk as well as Michael O’Neill’s assistant with Northern Ireland.

Attacker Michael O’Halloran will return following his short-term loan to St Johnstone.