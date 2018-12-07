Rangers ‘must work on their discipline problem’ admit coaching staff

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister admits they need to address their “discipline problem”.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos saw red for the third time this season. Picture: Getty

Alfredo Morelos received the club’s eighth red card of the season during the midweek defeat by Aberdeen and his own third, although his first was later downgraded to a yellow.

When asked if Rangers needed to address the issue, McAllister said: “Of course, there is a discipline problem with the number of red cards and bookings we have had. But it’s something we are working on continually.

“The players are working at it, we are trying to pass on years of experience to players that maybe haven’t been in these situations before. So everybody at the club is trying to improve the whole discipline issue.”