Rangers’ Murray Park renamed the Hummel Training Centre

Rangers have announced a naming rights deal for their training base at Auchenhowie with Danish sportswear company Hummel.

Hummel became Rangers’ kit supplier in April and the three-year deal has been extended to the naming rights for the training complex, which will be known as the Hummel Training Centre.

The training base was previously known as Murray Park after the club’s former chairman, Sir David Murray.

Rangers’ managing director Stewart Robertson said: “We are committed to working closely with all our partners and sponsors as we enter a new chapter for the club under [new manager] Steven Gerrard.

“We are looking forward to growing the relationship between our club, our fans and Hummel.”

Former Liverpool and England captain Gerrard signed a four-year contract to become Rangers manager in May.

He has been at the training centre this week and plans to take the Rangers squad to a training camp in Spain next week.