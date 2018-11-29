Rangers move in doubt as Premier League sides chase Dominic Solanke

Dominic Solanke’s reported move to Rangers in the January transfer window could be under threat as English Premier League sides have entered the race to sign the Liverpool striker.

Rangers striker Dominic Solanke. Picture: Getty

Sky Sports have credited Huddersfield Town with an interest, along with West Ham United and Crystal Palace.

It had previously been stated that Ibrox was the likely destination for the England international, who has found first-team opportunities harder to come by this season at Anfield.

But with interest growing in the 21-year-old it now appears that manager Steven Gerrard has a battle on his hands to land the player on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Rangers are on the search for another attacker in January with Umar Sadiq, signed on loan from Roma in the summer, having failed to impress to his new boss thus far.