Rangers midfielder Graham Dorrans ruled out for ‘months’

Have your say

Steven Gerrard has confirmed Graham Dorrans faces fresh injury frustration after the Rangers midfielder was told he requires surgery on his troublesome knee.

READ MORE - What Russian newspapers said about Rangers’ performance against Spartak Moscow

Graham Dorrans, right, will see his injury nightmare continue. Picture: Michael Gillen

Dorrans missed five months of last season through injury and has managed just one start and two substitute appearances this term.

Gerrard said: “Graham, along with the medical staff and the surgeons have decided the best way for him is to have surgery on his knee.

“So he will be missing for definite for a few months.”