Rangers lose appeal against Allan McGregor ban

Rangers have lost their appeal against Allan McGregor’s retrospective ban.

The Ibrox goalkeeper was cited by the SFA compliance officer after a studs-up challenge on Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson during the recent 4-2 win for the Light Blues at Pittodrie.

Allan McGregor challenges Lewis Ferguson of Aberdeen during Rangers' recent 4-2 win at Pittodrie. Picture: SNS

McGregor escaped punishment at the time but, even though referee Bobby Madden had a clear view of the incident, a two-match ban was still handed down.

The failed appeal is sure to frustrate Rangers boss Steven Gerrard, who called for more consistency after Saturday’s 0-0 Scottish Cup draw at Rugby Park saw midfielder Ryan Jack caught in the face by a high boot from Kilmarnock’s Alan Power.

It was revealed yesterday that Power had escaped further punishment over the incident.

McGregor will now serve an immediate two-game suspension, making him unavailable for this weekend’s clash with St Johnstone and next week’s cup replay against Kilmarnock at Ibrox.