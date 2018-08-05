Rangers looking to sign Bournemouth defender Jack Simpson - reports

Have your say

Rangers are looking to sign Bournemouth defender Jack Simpson on loan for the 2018/19 season, according to the Sunday Mail.

Bournemouth defender Jack Simpson is a target of Rangers. Picture: Getty

The 21-year-old is highly thought of at Dean Court but has made just three career appearances to this point.

The player agreed to a new two-and-a-half-year contract this past January.

It is understood that manager Eddie Howe is keen to send Simpson to Ibrox as he wishes to give him more first-team opportunities.

Gerrard is looking to provide some competition for places in his centre-back corps with Nikola Katic and Connor Goldson the only experienced options at the position.

Meanwhile, the Sunday Express reports that Rangers are weighing up a £2million offer for Croatian defender Borna Barisic.

