Rangers looking to add four more players to Ibrox squad - reports

Steven Gerrard is looking to sign another four players before his transfer business is complete, according to the Scottish Sun.

READ MORE - Steven Gerrard says Rangers overhaul will take time

Steven Gerrard is looking to take his total number of signings up to 11. Picture: SNS

The new Rangers manager has overseen the arrival of six new players to the club this summer, in addition to a permanent deal for last season’s loanee Jamie Murphy.

Despite this, Gerrard doesn’t feel his squad is fully equipped just yet and is looking to improve it further.

Although, he does concede that a few players may be shipped out in order to avoid having a bloated squad.

He told the Sun: “I am also aware that if we get the areas sorted out that we feel need sorted it will make the squad too big.

“We will have to edge a few out and be honest with people and say to them that maybe they are not going to get the game time they want.

“But they are making it very tough because training has been very intense, it has been quality and everyone is pushing to stay here, which is a good thing.”

Roma striker Umar Sadiq is expected to be the next new face through the door. Rangers are confident of tying up a deal for the Nigerian on a season-long loan by the end of the week.

READ MORE - Rangers defender the latest to be told he can leave Ibrox