Rangers loanee reveals ‘sucker punch’ from parent club as he opens up on Ibrox move

Joe Worrall has admitted being sent on loan by Nottingham Forest was a “sucker punch” - but has described coming to Rangers as “unbelievable”.

The 21-year-old centre back was the subject of a failed approach by Burnley, in a deal that could have netted Forest up to £11.5 million.

Joe Worrall has featured in Europe as well as the Premiership. Picture: SNS Group

But despite Burnley’s interest, the England Under-21 defender lost his starting berth in Aitor Karanka’s team and found himself on his way to Glasgow not long after.

The boyhood Forest fan conceded that being sent out on loan was tough to take, as he looks to make a name for himself in the game.

He added: “There was a spell last year I thought I was playing really well and then not long after that there was the whole thing in the transfer window with Burnley.

“That is how quickly football changes. You go from turning down bids to going on loan in the summer.”

Worrall, who has played 11 times this season for Steven Gerrard’s side, was brought in as part of a summer overhaul, with particular focus on the Ibrox defence.

Connor Goldson, Nikola Katic, Jon Flanagan, Borna Barisic and, latterly, Gareth McAuley have all arrived to beef up the Gers rearguard.

And Worrall believes playing regular first-team football for the Light Blues can help him nail down a starting spot at Forest.

He told the Daily Record: “I have not changed at all as a player. If anything I have got better. If you overcome setbacks it makes you stronger as a person.

“I am just trying to get as many games under my belt before I go back to Forest in the summer.

“I love playing at Forest – it is my home and it is all I have wanted since a kid.

“So it was a sucker punch to leave, even though it is a loan, but coming to Rangers is unbelievable.”