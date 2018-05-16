Rangers linked with pair of Premier League defenders

New boss Steven Gerrard is already looking to improve Rangers back-line ahead of next season as the club have today been linked with a pair of English Premier League defenders.

READ MORE - Rangers statement: Scottish football directed by those intent on harming it

Reece Burke celebrates after scoring for West Ham United in an FA Cup game earlier this year. Picture: Getty

The Daily Record are reporting that Connor Goldson is on Gerrard’s radar. The 25-year-old featured seven times for Brighton this past season after courageously battling back from life-saving heart surgery.

The centre-back has two years left on his deal but with Goldson largely viewed as a back-up at the Falmer Stadium and Rangers are hopeful he’ll be allowed to leave for a reasonable price.

The Ibrox club are also said to be considering a move for West Ham defender Reece Burke.

The 21-year-old, who made five appearances for the Hammers in the English top flight in season 2014/15, impressed while on loan at Bolton Wanderers last season.

Connor Goldson has been with Brighton since 2015. Picture: Getty

Sheffield Wednesday are keen to take the player on loan. However, according to the Daily Mirror, Rangers would like to negotiate a permanent transfer for the centre-back.

READ MORE - Rangers ‘make £4m bid’ for Fenerbahce defender Martin Skrtel