Rangers latest: Striker deal prioritised | Gers back in for defender | Duo in contention to face Dundee

Gers prioritise Solanke deal

A general view of Rangers fans at a Europa League fixture. Picture: SNS Group

Rangers are understood to be prioritising the capture of a striker come January, with Liverpool youngster Dominic Solanke high on their list of targets.

Although currently out with a groin injury, the 21-year-old is not thought to be near first-team action at Anfield and with the Reds sending Ovie Ejaria and Ryan Kent to Ibrox on loan deals, could the former Chelsea forward follow suit?

The England Under-21 star is currently behind Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi in the pecking order at Liverpool and with Rangers set to send Umar Sadiq back to Roma, Solanke could be an upgrade on the Nigerian forward.

Defender back on radar

Rangers have renewed their interest in Millwall defender Jake Cooper, according to reports.

Manager Steven Gerrard is a big fan of the 23-year-old but was unable to secure his signature in the summer with the Championship side insisting he was not for sale.

Instead, the Light Blues chased other centre-back targets and were able to secure Joe Worrall on loan from Nottingham Forest before adding veteran Gareth McAuley on a one-year deal.

It would now seem the Light Blues are ready to make another move for the player in the January window after chief scout Andy Scoulding was sent to watch the player in action as Millwall drew with Bolton - a match where Cooper netted a late leveller.

Duo back for Dundee trip

Borna Barisic and Ryan Kent are back in contention for Rangers’ trip to face Ladbrokes Premiership basement boys Dundee.

Croatian defender Barisic has been out for two months with a calf problem while on-loan Liverpool winger Kent missed a month with a hamstring injury.

Striker Alfredo Morelos and midfielder Scott Arfield are both suspended while long-term absentees Graham Dorrans and Jamie Murphy remain on the sidelines with knee injuries.