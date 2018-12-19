Rangers latest: Striker approach made? | Steven Gerrard on Nikola Katic

The latest news, gossip and rumours from Ibrox...

Solanke approach official?

Rangers have reportedly made an official approach to Liverpool for striker Dominic Solanke.

The Light Blues have been linked with the 21-year-old for months, but could face competition from English Premier League sides, with Crystal Palace among those reportedly interested in taking the England Under-21 international on loan.

However, it is understood that the Gers are quietly confident at securing Solanke’s services on a temporary basis given the presence of Steven Gerrard.

Anfield midfielder Ovie Ejaria recently cut short his season-long loan spell at Ibrox for “football reasons” while another Reds youngster, Ryan Kent, is still at the club on a similar deal.

Gerrard on Katic

Steven Gerrard has explained why Nikola Katic has been left out of the Rangers matchday squad in recent weeks, claiming he is “protecting” the Croatian stopper.

Katic arrived from Slaven Belupo in the summer and initially formed a handy partnership with Connor Goldson. However, the arrivals of Joe Worrall and Gareth McAuley have limited Katic’s appearances and in his last match - the 7-1 Ladbrokes Premiership win over Motherwell - was hooked at half time.

But Gerrard has insisted he knew he would have to pull the defender out at some point.

Speaking to The Sun the Gers boss said: “We’ve got four good centre-backs. Niko came in and was excellent from the beginning.

“As we expected, as young a boy learning his way, he was going to have that little dip in form.

“I always knew I was going to have to pull him out at a certain point to protect him. He’ll come back stronger and improve and help us again.”