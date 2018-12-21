Rangers latest: Injury fears over key trio | Gers back in for winger? | Ryan Jack deal

The latest news and gossip from Ibrox...

Gers sweat over fitness of key trio

Tom Culshaw, Steven Gerrard and Gary McAllister mull things over at training at Auchenhowie. Picture: SNS Group

Rangers are hopeful that Scott Arfield could play some part in their final three fixtures before the end of the year.

The midfielder had to be replaced at half-time against Hibs on Wednesday night after tweaking a hamstring but Gers No.2 Gary McAllister is confident the former Burnley man will feature at some point as they prepare for Sunday’s trip to St Johnstone and the home clashes with Hibs and Celtic.

But the Light Blues are also monitoring defensive duo Connor Goldson and Gareth McAuley. The former Brighton centre-back is nursing a dead leg while the Northern Irish veteran is struggling with a thigh strain.

Ryan Kent remains sidelined alongside Graham Dorrans and Jamie Murphy.

Provisional squad: McGregor, Tavernier, Barisic, Flanagan, Halliday, McAuley, Katic, Goldson, Worrall, Jack, Arfield, Coulibaly, Ross McCrorie, Candeias, Middleton, Grezda, Morelos, Lafferty, Robby McCrorie, Foderingham.

Jones back on the radar?

Steve Clarke has insisted he has no need to sell Jordan Jones, if Rangers take the advice of former Kilmarnock boss and former Ger Lee McCulloch and go after the Northern Irish winger next month.

McCulloch suggested that the wideman could solve what he described as the Light Blues’ lack of cutting edge.

But the decision over Jones’ whereabouts during the second half of the campaign lies with Clarke, who also looks likely to hold onto on-loan Birmingham forward Greg Stewart.

The winger is approaching the final six months of his Killie deal but Clarke is ready to rebuff any interest in the former Middlesbrough youngster.

Clarke said: “We’re in a good position here, we don’t have to sell anybody. If I can keep the squad together then I’ll be delighted. If we can do that we can have a decent second half of the season together.”

Jack pots new deal

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has signed a new contract until 2021.

He told RangersTV: “I’m over the moon. When I found out the club was wanting to extend my contract, it was a no-brainer.

“I’m delighted to do so and I’m looking forward to what’s to come for the rest of the season.”