Rangers latest: Ex-Manchester United kid on proposed move | Man City starlet signs on | Player admits rustiness

Morrison ‘held talks with Gerrard’
Former Manchester United youngster Ravel Morrison has revealed he held talks with Rangers boss Steven Gerrard over a proposed move to the Light Blues.
Morrison, who ended up joining Ostersunds in Sweden, said: “[Gerrard] is a legend in football and he was willing to sit down and have a really good conversation. Certain old-school managers wouldn’t have done that.”
The Gers were linked with the ex-West Ham and Lazio midfielder earlier this season but no move transpired.
Gers clinch Ritchie-Hosler signing
Rangers have signed Manchester City youngster Kane Ritchie-Hosler on a pre-contract agreement.
The 16-year-old has been a stand-out performer for City’s Under-16s side but will join the Light Blues’ academy in the summer.
Wes: I felt a bit rusty
Wes Foderingham has admitted he felt a bit rusty during Rangers’ 0-0 draw with St Johnstone after making just four starts this season.
Speaking to the club’s website, Foderingham said: “To be honest I felt a little bit rusty, I made a couple of decent saves but I haven’t played for a while. Overall I was pleased with my performance though.
“I train well, I work hard in the gym but nothing can prepare you for actual football out there on the pitch. I take my chances when they come and I keep putting pressure on Allan.”