Rangers latest: Defender linked with Ibrox move, Steven Gerrard warning for linked-away stars

Rumoured Rangers target Jaden Brown could walk away from Tottenham in January, according to reports.

The 19-year-old left back is understood to be a target for Steven Gerrard but is yet to break into the Spurs first team squad with Bemn Davies, Danny Rose and Kyle Walker-Peters all ahead of him in Mauricio Pochettino’s team.

A general view of Rangers scarves on sale outside Ibrox. Picture: SNS Group

The Light Blues are believed to have inquired about Brown. and are mulling over a January move with the offer of a quicker route to first team football.

Brown’s Spurs contract is up next summer and he would only command a nominal fee when the transfer window opens next month.

The defender has progressed through the ranks at Spurs and has been capped by England at Under-16, Under-17, Under-18 and Under-19 level.

Meanwhile, Gerrard has warned Alfredo Morelos and other key players that the grass is not always greener on the other side of the fence.

The Ibrox boss has told potential suitors that they will have to pay big money to prise Morelos and the likes of James Tavernier and Connor Goldson from Ibrox.

Morelos has netted in seven consecutive Ladbrokes Premiership matches and is looking to equal his 18-goal Rangers haul from last season when the league leaders host Aberdeen on Wednesday.

And Gerrard is determined to hang on to his top goalscorer after seeing the 22-year-old Colombian go from strength to strength since he took over in the summer.

“Alfredo is the one who has done all the hard work, he’s the one who’s got himself in better condition. He’s got himself fitter, stronger. I think he looks better, he looks sharper. So he deserves all the credit,” Gerrard said.

“As a coaching staff we have just tried to guide him, give him the right love at times, push him at the right times. All my staff are available for every single player in the squad. That’s our job, to support all the players.

“People are saying he’s in a great place. The biggest thing for me is he’s smiling, he’s enjoying his training, he’s enjoying being in the dressing room. The players love having him here.

“Not just for Alfredo, for all our top players who are linked with other clubs, they have to realise what they have got here. They’re at a fantastic club, the fans adore them.

“I know sometimes it’s inviting to look over the fence and look around to maybe see if there’s something out there better, but realise what you’ve got here.

“Alfredo and Tav and Goldson, they are our top players. For any club looking over our fence, if you want our top players, you have to come with top, top money. That’s the only message I will ever say on any of my top players.”