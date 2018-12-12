Rangers latest: Centre-back on Gers radar | EPL sides move in on reported Rangers target

Rangers are reportedly keeping tabs on frozen-out AEK Athens defender Vassilis Lambropoulos - but may face competition from Borussia Dortmund, Fiorentina, Leeds and Udinese.

Reports in Greece suggest that the Light Blues, along with a host of other clubs, sent scouts to AEK’s match with Panathinaikos at the start of last month.

Defender hunt: Rangers boss Steven Gerrard. Picture: SNS Group

However, the twice-capped Greek international hasn’t kicked a ball for Athens this month after being dropped from the first-team squad after he “refused to sign a new contract”.

Lambropolous - who faced Celtic in the UEFA Champions League play-off rounds - was a key member of the AEK first-team from 2014 until his exclusion earlier this year.

He has five goals from 135 appearances, and won the Greek Cup in 2015/16 and Super League title in 2017/18 with the Spyros Louis side.

At 28, he’s experienced enough to be a safe bet but still young enough to have a good few years left in him. The Gers are going to need to rethink their defensive options from next summer, with Joe Worrall returning to Nottingham Forest on loan and Gareth McAuley’s 12-month contract expiring.

Competition for defensive target

Staying with defenders, Rangers look to have competition for the signature of Jadon Brown. The Spurs defender has been unable to force his way into the first team and has been tipped for a move away.

But Huddersfield and Newcastle have both been alerted to the defender’s potential availability ahead of the winter transfer window.

The form of Ben Davies and Danny Rose, and lack of injuries to either player, has restricted Brown to development side appearances.

The 19-year-old, who has represented England at Under-16 to Under-19 level, could be open to a move away from Tottenham, with his current contract set to expire in the summer.