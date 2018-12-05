Rangers latest: Celtic fan confronts Ibrox ace in street, ex-Ger starring for Italians

A Celtic fan has posted a video on social media in which he confronts Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos in Glasgow city centre.

In the short clip, which has been shared on Twitter, the fan can be heard to say: “Look who it is... Alfredo. You got the time, Alfredo?”

The Colombian forward ignores the fan and walks down the street, but the camera pans round to show a branch of Western Union, with the Hoops supporter adding: “Must have been in there cashing a giro off Dave King.”

The short video has been retweeted close to 600 times and has more than 1800 likes. But among the 519 replies are a number of Gers fans who have challenged the rival fan.

One Light Blues follower wrote: “You’re an actual grown up. That is one of the really worrying things about this. The second worrying bit is that you’d record a rival team’s player going about their everyday life.”

Another supporter added: “Mate the jacket he was wearing costs £700, he was more than likely sending money back to his family in Colombia because that’s what foreign footballers do when they have grown up in a poverty-stricken area, some Celtic players like [Emilio] Izaguirre probably do the same.”

A Celtic fan added: “That’s really sad if he’s a so-called Celtic fan... if it happened to a Celtic player we’d be up in arms, actually feel sorry for the guy who filmed it and fair play to Morelos for not reacting.”

Meanwhile, former Ibrox defender Bruno Alves has made an impressive start to life in Serie A with Parma. The veteran Portuguese international - who netted Rangers a six-figure sum for his participation in the World Cup - joined the northern Italian side during the summer, and was appointed captain.

Since arriving the 37-year-old has played the full 90 minutes of Parma’s 14 league games this campaign, scoring what turned out to be the winner in a 2-1 victory over Sassuolo last month and keeping clean sheets in a 1-0 win away to Internazionale at the San Siro, a 2-0 win over former side Cagliari, a 1-0 win over Empoli and a goalless draw with Frosinone.