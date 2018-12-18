Rangers latest: American pair taken on trial | injury update on star duo | Twitter scam targetting fans

Rangers have taken Matt Polster and Andrew Gutman on trial, Steven Gerrard has provided an injury update on Graham Dorrans and Jamie Murphy, and fans have been warned about a Twitter scam directly targetting Rangers supporters.

Matthew Polster (left) and Andrew Gutman (centre) train with Rangers at the Hummel Training Centre. Picture: SNS

American pair on trial

Steven Gerrard is running the rule over American trialists Matt Polster and Andrew Gutman who joined squad training this week.

They’re both contracted to MLS side Chicago Fire, though Gutman is still a member of the franchise’s youth academy.

Polster is a US international right-back. He made his debut for the national team earlier this year but was forced to undergo knee surgery in May. The 25-year-old is due to be a free agent at the end of this month when his contract expires.

Gutman, 22, is a promising star of the US college system, playing for the Indiana Hoosiers while training with Chicago in the off-season. A converted striker, Gutman has been described as the second best player in the country at the university level.

Update on injured duo

Graham Dorrans could return to the Rangers January after struggling with injury through most of this season.

The midfielder has featured in just three games thanks to a knee injury and his manager is hopeful he should return at some point in either January or early February.

Meanwhile, attacker Jamie Murphy could make a return ahead of schedule after the player was initially ruled out for the campaign with knee ligament damage, though his manager insisted he won’t be rushed back.

Murphy sustained the injury in the Betfred Cup victory over Kilmarnock in August and is working hard to make his comeback before the 2018/19 season is complete.

Twitter scam

Rangers fans have been warned of a scam specifically targetting them on Twitter.

Accounts posing as GersWoman or LetsGo@RIF offer a free link to Rangers TV, but when users click on it they are immediately charged through their mobile phone.